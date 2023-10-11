embedUR to invest Rs 500 crore in India

embedUR systems, the US-based embedded technology company, on Wednesday pledged to invest Rs 500 crore over the course of five years in Chennai to increase its India presence. The investment will help the company, whose majority of employees are based out of Chennai, strengthen its expertise in AI, Edge Computing, cyber security, and connectivity.

Rajesh C Subramaniam, founder and CEO, told a press conference here that the company has already invested Rs 150 crore in its Chennai centre and will begin infusion of fresh investment of Rs 500 crore from 2024. “We will start with Rs 100 crore next year,” he said.