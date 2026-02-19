<p>Bengaluru: Brazilian aerospace major Embraer and India’s Mahindra Group on Thursday announced plans to establish Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the C-390 Millennium, subject to its selection in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.</p><p>The two companies entered a strategic partnership in October 2025 to produce the C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in India, supporting the IAF’s MTA requirement and strengthening the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.</p><p>The proposed MRO facility would provide comprehensive in-country maintenance and sustainment for the C-390 fleet, ensuring high operational readiness and availability, a statement said. In addition to supporting the IAF, Embraer is evaluating the potential for India to serve as a regional MRO hub for other C-390 operators.</p><p>“The C-390 offers a payload of up to 26 tons, with superior speed and range in its class,” the company said. The aircraft can undertake cargo and troop transport, airdrop, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions. </p>.Airbus projects India's commercial aircraft fleet to triple to 2,250 by 2035.<p>It is capable of operating from unpaved runways and can be configured for air-to-air refuelling. The in-service fleet has demonstrated a mission completion rate above 99%, the statement added.</p><p>“Embraer is committed to delivering not only a world-class aircraft, but also a robust, long-term support ecosystem tailored to India’s operational and industrial requirements,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.</p><p>According to Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, “A state-of-the-art C-390 Millennium MRO capability in India would ensure high aircraft availability, enhanced operational autonomy and a comprehensive local sustainment solution for the IAF throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle.”</p><p>Carlos Naufel, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support of Embraer, said the collaboration would expand localisation and support MRO activities, while integrating Indian companies into Embraer’s global supply chain.</p><p>The C-390 has been selected by 12 air forces worldwide. Embraer currently has nearly 50 aircraft across 11 types operating in India in commercial, defence and business aviation roles.</p>