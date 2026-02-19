Menu
Embraer, Mahindra plan C-390 MRO facility in India for IAF’s MTA programme

The proposed MRO facility would provide comprehensive in-country maintenance and sustainment for the C-390 fleet, ensuring high operational readiness and availability.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 18:31 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 18:31 IST
Business NewsIAFMahindra

