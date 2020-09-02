Employees miss office while Work From Home: Knight Frank

A whopping 90 percent of employees in India miss their office environment while working from home in the new normal, according to a survey by Knight Frank, a leading property consultancy company.

The Covid-19 enforced Work From Home (WFH) has also adversely impacted the productivity and performance of the employees.

About 30% of employees have expressed deterioration in their productivity and work performance while working from home.

Knight Frank released its latest report which cited the impact of the work from home on the corporate real estate in India from two dimensions – employee insight and cost structure.

According to the ‘Work From Home (WFH) and the impact on Corporate Real Estate’ report, nearly 90% of survey respondents miss their office environment while working from home. In the share of employees who miss their workplace, NCR (98%) leads the table followed by Mumbai (94%), Bangalore (91%), Chennai (90%), Pune (88%) and Hyderabad with 81%.

Considering the significance of 4.1 million IT sector employees and their influence in decision making, Knight Frank India conducted an extensive survey with 1600 employees of Information Technology (IT) & Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) companies in India to understand their proclivity towards WFH.

The Survey cited that 60% of the respondents believed time saved due to no office travel, and 58% highlighted savings due to no cost of travel, as advantages for WFH.

Whereas, in terms of disadvantages, 43% felt a lack of office driven social life and 42% cited difficulty to focus in an informal setting.

The Information Technology sector has been the key driver of India’s office market.

It contributed 44% of cumulative office space demand in the last 10 years (2010-2019). Hence, the report dwells into a deeper understanding of the saving yields from WFH from the prism of the cost structure of the IT firms.

The study was based on financial statements of the 119 listed IT companies representing 37% of the industry operating income, and 28% of the employee base.

Sugata Sarkar, Senior Director - Consultancy & Market Research, Knight Frank India said “This unique market research of the real users of IT / ITeS office spaces clearly indicates that despite certain conveniences sited for work from home arrangement, most employees miss office environment due to the benefits of communication and collaboration. For any IT/ ITeS services company, new work arrangements should bring in significantly greater efficiencies for it to be considered successful. However, as the survey clearly shows, end-users have not seen any remarkable increase in efficiency. At best, it has remained same as before. Without significant improvement, the real value of WTH arrangement may not be impactful on a long- term basis.”