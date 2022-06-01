eMudhra shares debut with nearly 6% premium

PTI,
  • Jun 01 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 16:35 ist
The initial public offer of eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times last month. Credit: PTI Photo

Shares of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra Ltd on Wednesday listed with a premium of nearly 6 per cent against the issue price of Rs 256.

The stock made its debut at Rs 271, registering a gain of 5.85 per cent over the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 8.98 per cent to Rs 279.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 270, with a premium of 5.46 per cent.

The initial public offer of eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times last month.

The Rs 412.79-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 243-256 per share.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021, having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20.

The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations. 

