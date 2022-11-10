Entrepreneur, 'Shark Tank' investor Ashneer Grover to pen memoir

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover to pen memoir

Titled 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups', the book is being published by Penguin India

Entrepreneur and "Shark Tank India" investor Ashneer Grover. Credit: IANS Photo

Entrepreneur and "Shark Tank India" investor Ashneer Grover will come out with his autobiography this December which he says is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success".

He will also offer an insider view into the mythical world of unicorns.

Titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups", the book is being published by Penguin India.

The book is being billed as "raw, gut-wrenchingly honest and one of the finest storytelling from the Delhi boy renowned for his truth bombs".

Talking about his literary venture, Grover says, "My life has had its share of heroes, villains, character artists and more."

"This is my real life story, one which has left me with a lot more experience, a lot more grey hair, a lot more insight into who my actual friends and well-wishers are; a lot more understanding of 'doglapan' - of success in failure and failure in success; and a deeper understanding of what really matters in life," he goes on to add.

Grover is the co-founder and former MD of the Indian fintech unicorn BharatPe, valued at USD 2.85 billion. He was also a popular Shark (investor) in the first season of the reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'.

