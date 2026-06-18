EPFO to credit 8.25% interest on Provident Fund deposits for 2025-26 

<p>New Delhi: The government has ratified an 8.25 per cent interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the financial year 2025-26, paving the way for the amount to be credited to the accounts of over seven crore contributing members this month.</p><p>The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will implement the rate after receiving formal concurrence from the Finance Ministry, which acts as the guarantor for the EPF. </p>.EPFO to launch Aadhaar-based portal to activate inoperative accounts.<p>The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO’s apex decision-making body, had fixed the rate at its meeting on March 2, 2026, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sources said. </p><p>This marks the third consecutive year the interest rate has been maintained at 8.25 per cent.Following the CBT’s decision, the proposal was forwarded to the Finance Ministry for approval. </p><p>Sources said the ministry has now granted its nod after due vetting, and the EPFO, on the direction of the Labour Ministry, is set to credit the interest into subscribers’ accounts shortly.</p><p>Under a new ecosystem developed by the EPFO, interest on EPF balances will now be credited to members’ accounts immediately, improving transparency and efficiency.</p><p>The rate retention comes after a similar decision last year. In February 2025, the EPFO retained the 8.25 per cent rate for 2024-25. </p><p>The organisation had marginally increased the rate to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24 from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.</p><p>Interest rates on EPF deposits have seen gradual moderation in recent years. In March 2022, the rate for 2021-22 was lowered to 8.10 per cent — the lowest in over four decades since 1977-78. For 2020-21, it stood at 8.10 per cent, while it was reduced to 8.5 per cent for 2019-20 from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19.</p><p>Higher rates were offered in earlier years: 8.65 per cent in 2016-17, 8.55 per cent in 2017-18, and 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. The rate was 8.75 per cent in both 2013-14 and 2014-15, and 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.</p>