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EPFO to credit 8.25% interest on Provident Fund deposits for 2025-26 

The EPFO will implement the rate after receiving formal concurrence from the Finance Ministry, which acts as the guarantor for the EPF.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:00 IST
Business NewsEPFOProvident FundEmployees Provident Fund

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