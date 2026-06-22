Equities expected to maintain positive bias

<p>Indian equities are expected to maintain a positive bias this week, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, improving global sentiment and a sharp correction in crude oil prices. </p><p>A key positive development on the geopolitical front was the US decision to lift its naval blockade on Iran following the signing of a 14-point US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding. </p><p>The agreement centres around the phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, restoration of commercial shipping, a 60-day ceasefire extension and a framework for negotiations on sanctions, nuclear issues and regional security. </p><p>While the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, its latest guidance retained a relatively hawkish tone, with policymakers indicating the possibility one rate hike this year.</p>.India remains ADB's largest private sector market; lender eyes $1 billion direct support in 2026.<p>Last week, equity markets witnessed a strong rebound as improving risk appetite and lower crude oil prices drove broad-based buying across sectors. The Nifty50 gained 2% to close at 24,013, while broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 advancing 3% each, reflecting improved risk appetite and broad-based participation across segments.</p>.<p>Sectorally, performance was largely positive. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty</a> Consumer Durables (+6%) emerged as the top gainer, supported by expectations of improving discretionary demand, easing input cost concerns and strong summer-season demand trends. Nifty Bank (+2%) also posted healthy gains on improving credit growth and easing macro concerns.</p>.<p>Crude oil and currency trends have turned supportive for domestic markets. Brent crude corrected nearly 9% during the week to around $79 per barrel, its lowest level in four months, while the Indian rupee strengthened by about 78 paise to 94.35 against the US dollar, reflecting optimism around the US-Iran peace framework and the gradual reopening of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Market volatility also eased significantly, with India VIX declining 13%, indicating a reduction in investor anxiety and a more constructive near-term outlook.</p>.<p>Developments on the trade front also remain encouraging. The European Commission indicated that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement could be concluded by the end of 2026. </p><p>Further strengthening the outlook, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is set to come into force from July 15, providing tariff benefits across key export-oriented sectors including textiles, apparel, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals, auto components and gems & jewellery.</p><p>Collectively, these developments are expected to enhance export competitiveness, strengthen trade flows and support investment activity over the medium term.</p>.<p>The banking sector is favourably placed, with system credit growth at a robust 17.6% (FY26), supported by broad-based demand across corporate, retail and MSME segments. Improving asset quality, healthy loan growth and a favourable earnings outlook continue to support the sector, with select private and mid-sized banks appearing particularly well placed to benefit from the ongoing credit cycle.</p>.Sensex dives over 600 points after 5-day rally dragged by IT stocks, renewed geopolitical uncertainty.<p>The Information Technology sector was under pressure following Accenture’s latest results, which highlighted continued weakness in discretionary spending and a slower-than-expected recovery in client budgets. Accenture reported 3% YoY constant currency revenue growth at $18.7 billion and trimmed its FY26 guidance to 3-4% from 3-5%, implying organic growth of just 1.5-2.5%.</p>.<p>While demand for AI-led transformation projects remains strong, broader technology spending continues to be selective, particularly in consulting and shorter-duration projects. We expect 1QFY27 outcomes for most Indian IT large-cap companies to be similarly soft, with limited near-term triggers for a demand acceleration.</p>.<p>The Southwest Monsoon has remained significantly behind schedule, with the country recording a 38% rainfall deficit in June so far. With El Niño conditions expected to weigh on the seasonal outlook and rainfall projected at around 90% of the long-period average, any further delay in monsoon progression could raise concerns around kharif sowing, food inflation and rural demand.</p>.<p>Overall, a combination of easing geopolitical risks, softer crude oil prices and progress on key trade agreements is expected to support market sentiment and sustain the positive momentum in Indian equities, although developments around the monsoon, inflation and global policy signals will remain important monitorables.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is Head of Research, Wealth Management, MOFSL.</strong></em></p>