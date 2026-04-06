Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Equities likely to remain volatile this week

Domestically, the RBI’s upcoming rate decision assumes added significance, particularly in the context of elevated crude prices and imported inflation risks.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 23:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 23:23 IST
Business NewsBSENSEEquitiesbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us