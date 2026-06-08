Equities may trade in broader range

<p>Indian equities are expected to trade in a broader range this week amid a mixed global and domestic backdrop, with market performance likely to be driven by stock- and sector-specific developments. While the Reserve Bank of India's measures to attract foreign capital and the government's tax relief for foreign investors in government securities may support sentiment, we expect market performance likely to be driven by bottom-up stock and sector-specific action in the near term. We continue to prefer companies with strong earnings visibility and exposure to long-term domestic structural growth themes.</p>.<p>With Q4FY26 earnings season concluded, market focus will shift toward macro developments. Key events in the week ahead include India CPI, US CPI & PPI data and Jobs data. Brent crude and the rupee trajectory will continue to be closely tracked. Last week, The Nifty 50 ended the week [-2.3%] week-on-week, with the Nifty Midcap 100 at [-2.9%] and Nifty Smallcap 100 at [-1%].</p>.<p>The Reserve Bank of India left its lending rate unchanged at 5.25% on June 5 — the third meeting in a row without a change — as it continues to weigh inflation risks against the need to support economic growth. The RBI also lowered its FY27 economic growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier, while increasing its inflation estimate to 5.1% from 4.6%, highlighting concerns around higher oil prices, a weaker rupee and the impact of an uneven monsoon.</p>.Geopolitical developments to drive equities.<p>Alongside the rate decision, the government and RBI announced several measures to attract more foreign investment into India's bond market. Foreign investors have been exempted from the 20% tax on interest earned and the 12.5% capital gains tax on Indian government bonds — making Indian bonds significantly more attractive to global funds.</p>.<p>The RBI also opened up more long-term government bonds for foreign investment and introduced cheaper currency hedging facilities for Indian companies borrowing from abroad. Together, these steps are aimed at bringing more dollars into India and relieving pressure on the rupee.</p>.<p>On the domestic front, IMD has revised its all-India seasonal rainfall forecast to 90% of the Long Period Average for 2026, down from 92% last year, with a 60% probability of deficient rainfall. El Niño conditions are expected to strengthen through the core June-August monsoon period, raising risks to kharif crop output. The monsoon set in over Kerala approximately three days behind the normal June 1 onset date, though early progress remains broadly on track. Since food makes up 42% of what rural households spend, compared to 30% for urban households, weaker harvests push up prices more sharply in rural areas — rural inflation is expected to run 0.8-1% higher than in cities. Taking all these factors into account, we estimate full-year FY27 inflation at around 5.7%, well above the RBI's own forecast of 4.6%. If prices stay high, the RBI may need to raise interest rates later in the year. Companies that depend heavily on rural demand may face pressure in the near term.</p>.<p>The government also took steps this week to speed up defence spending. Defence minister gave the armed forces greater freedom to approve and spend on procurement independently, enabling faster execution of contracts worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore. In a separate development, the Army is preparing to launch its largest-ever drone buying programme, with purchases from Indian manufacturers expected to cross Rs 20,000 crore. </p>.Equity markets likely to remain sideways.<p>Within the capital goods and industrial sector, commentary from nearly 30 companies covering engineering, defence, and railways points to strong growth opportunities over the next several years in power transmission, renewable energy, data centres, and defence equipment. Private sector investment has picked up selectively across industries like steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, with order growth expected at 10-15% in FY27.</p>.<p>(The writer is Head of Research, Wealth Management, MOFSL)</p>