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Equity markets likely to remain sideways

Last week, equity markets remained under pressure amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, persistent foreign outflows and concerns around elevated crude oil prices.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 22:34 IST
Business NewsRBISensexNiftyBSEEquity

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