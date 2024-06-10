Equity mutual fund inflows up 83% from April, swells to Rs 34,697 cr in May

With these inflows, the industry's net assets under management rose to Rs 58.91 lakh crore in May-end from Rs 57.26 lakh crore in April-end.

As per the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed an inflow of Rs 34,697 crore in May, way higher than Rs 18,917 crore in April.

Except for the focused and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) categories, all the other categories witnessed good net inflows.

Sector/thematic funds continue to attract investor attention with the highest net inflows of Rs 19,213 crores during the month. This was largely owing to the new fund offering (NFO) of the HDFC Manufacturing Fund, which collected around Rs 9,563 crore.

"Intermittent corrections provided investors some buying opportunity in a market which has largely witnessed a secular uptrend for a long time now. Moreover, the expectation of the NDA-led government coming back to power also propelled buying from investors, as they would have expected the markets to rally further if the NDA government is indeed formed," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Manish Mehta, National Head - Sales, Marketing & Digital Business at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said that record inflows were aided by NFO listings and investors taking advantage of volatility to add equity schemes to their investments through SIPs as well as lumpsum.

"The record inflow in May came despite high volatility from FPI selling and general elections. Investors remained steadfast in their pursuit of returns on the back of the Indian growth narrative, buoyed by confidence in the incumbent government securing a record third consecutive term, Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President of Research at FYERS, said.