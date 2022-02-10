ETC Things launches two new home cinema systems in India

Electronic Technological Connected (ETC) Things has launched a new line of LED projectors--Wowoto XO2 and XO3 in India.

The new ETC Things Wowoto XO2 can project up to 150-inch full HD quality video on the screen with a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, 16:9 / 4:1 aspect ratio, to bring true movie theatre experience even in the most modest of media spaces. It comes equipped with a 2800 lumens LED light and promises 30,000 lamp hours of warranty. It supports 360-degree image flip, mirror cast in iOS & Android mobiles, manual focus, 15-degree keystone, and micro-SD card slot.

It also comes with an in-built speaker 1.0 to offer immersive, dramatically deeper audio.IAs per connectivity ports are concerned, it comes with HDMI 1.0, AV 1.0, USB 2.0. for PC, laptop, and even support iPhone, Android TV Box, Firestick, and other devices.



ETC Things Wowoto X03. Credit: ETC Things



On the other hand, Wowoto X03 can beam high-quality full HD and 4K videos up to 200-inches, 30,000:1 contrast ratio to offer a true big-screen experience. It also features a touch panel, mirror cast in iOS and Android phones, support manual focus, RJ45, 15-degree keystone, screen adjuster ring, pre-installed browsers, and 40,000 lamp hours. The projector comes with the Android 9.0 version. It can be installed on the ceiling, wall, and tripod. It comes with high-performance inbuilt dual speakers for an immersive audio experience.

“During the R&D phase, we understood that there is a need to democratize projectors for they have a low retail footprint. We aimed at designing a consumer-friendly product and bringing a choice of larger screens on a table at the cost of a television or lesser. Our projectors are compatible with a range of input devices and are very easy to set up as well. They are a complete value package for the customers and offer an unmatched experience of enjoying life-sized, content in their living rooms with multiple input and wireless audio options,” said Rupinder Singh, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, ETC Things.

ETC Things in collaboration with boAt is offering bundled deals with the latter's soundbars. The new Wowoto XO2 and Wowoto XO3 cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

