Ethanol blending to dip by 20% on restrictions in sugarcane juice use

New Delhi: The government's decision to restrict the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production is estimated to bring down the ethanol blending rate to less than 10 per cent in the current ethanol supply year (November 2023 to October 2024) against 12 per cent recorded in the previous year, rating agency CRISIL said on Monday.

In a letter issued to all sugar mills and distillers, the central government last week directed them “not to use sugarcane juice /sugar syrup” for ethanol production during the 2023-24 ethanol supply year.

The move is expected to result in 20 per cent year-on-year decline in ethanol production, CRISIL said in a note.

The government’s ambitious target of attaining 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol by 2024-25 and 30 per cent by 2029-30 is likely to face setbacks due to this move.

The centre’s decision on restricting the use of sugarcane juice in ethanol blending came in view of the projected decline in sugar production and resulting volatility in price.

According to CRISIL, sugar output, which was expected to decline by 10-11 per cent in the current season, would contract at a slower pace of 3-4per cent due to the restrictions.

India experienced scanty rainfall in key sugarcane-producing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka that received 3 per cent and 18 per cent lower rainfall on-year. Insufficient water availability led to lower yields.

