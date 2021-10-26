EU watchdog backs Moderna booster for over-18s

The EU's drug watchdog on Monday approved booster doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine for all over-18s, amid concerns that protection levels dip after initial jabs.
Spikevax is the second booster to be given the green light after Pfizer/Biontech's Comirnaty jab earlier this month.
"Data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency said.
Also read: US FDA authorises Pfizer, J&J booster doses; allows mix and match Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Public health bodies within the 27-member bloc "may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation", the Amsterdam-based EMA said.
It added that current data showed a pattern of side effects similar to that which followed a second dose of Spikevax.
"The risk of inflammatory heart conditions and other very rare side effects after a booster is being carefully monitored."
Earlier this month, the EU medicines watchdog approved booster shots of Comirnaty for over-18s as well as extra doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax for people with severely weakened immune systems.
Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Afghan fans forget crisis as T20 World Cup team plays
Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space
National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction
Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?
The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact
Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert
Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat
'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy
DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru