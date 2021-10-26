EU watchdog backs Moderna booster for over-18s

EU watchdog backs Moderna booster for over-18s

It added that current data showed a pattern of side effects similar to that which followed a second dose of Spikevax

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • Oct 26 2021, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 01:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The EU's drug watchdog on Monday approved booster doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine for all over-18s, amid concerns that protection levels dip after initial jabs.

Spikevax is the second booster to be given the green light after Pfizer/Biontech's Comirnaty jab earlier this month.

"Data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency said.

Also read: US FDA authorises Pfizer, J&J booster doses; allows mix and match Covid-19 vaccination strategy

Public health bodies within the 27-member bloc "may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation", the Amsterdam-based EMA said.

It added that current data showed a pattern of side effects similar to that which followed a second dose of Spikevax.

"The risk of inflammatory heart conditions and other very rare side effects after a booster is being carefully monitored."

Earlier this month, the EU medicines watchdog approved booster shots of Comirnaty for over-18s as well as extra doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax for people with severely weakened immune systems.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moderna
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Afghan fans forget crisis as T20 World Cup team plays

Afghan fans forget crisis as T20 World Cup team plays

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

 