EU warns no return to pre-crisis economy before 2023

European Union warns no return to pre-crisis economy before 2023

European Commission said the eurozone economy would expand by just 4.2 per cent next year, much lower than the 6.1 per cent it predicted

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Nov 05 2020, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 16:53 ist
The EU executive said that the loss of steam in the economy came despite a better-than-expected recovery in the middle of 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

 A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has stalled a nascent recovery in Europe, the EU said on Thursday, warning the economy would not return to pre-virus normality before 2023.

In its latest forecast, the European Commission said the eurozone economy would expand by just 4.2 per cent next year, much lower than the 6.1 per cent it predicted in July.

The EU executive said that the loss of steam in the economy came despite a better-than-expected recovery in the middle of 2020 which limited the depth of this year's historic recession.

The economy in the 19 countries that use the single currency would crash by minus 7.8 per cent in 2020, instead of the minus 8.7 predicted earlier, the EU said.

"This forecast comes as a second wave of the pandemic is unleashing yet more uncertainty and dashing our hopes for a quick rebound," commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

"EU economic output will not return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022," he warned.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

European Union
Coronavirus
Global Economy
Recession
COVID-19
Europe

What's Brewing

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

 