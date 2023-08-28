EV demand up over 100% last year as E-commerce, FMCG cos look to cut costs & reduce carbon emissions

Amitabh Saran, electric three-wheeler company Altigreen's co-founder, said, "The operating costs are about a fraction of diesel or CNG-driven ones, translating into substantial savings for operators." His company has supplied EVs to the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, HUL, Bisleri and Coca-Cola. Saran also told ET, "Even if we were to carve out use cases which require heavier payloads and exports, the market size is still about 1.2-1.3 million units per annum. India has not yet explored formats for three-wheelers fully. The potential is huge."

It is expected that 100,000 electric cars and about a million two-wheeler EVs will be sold this fiscal year. However, in FY23, 50,000 electric cars and 727,000 E2Ws were sold. With this increase in adoption, e-commerce companies are also investing in charging stations across the country.

We can get a clear picture of how operating costs will come down from a statement by Sameer Aggarwal, who has founded a company that finances purchase of three-wheeler EVs.