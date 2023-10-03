Eveready focused on doubling alkaline battery segment growth this year: Company Sr VP Banerjee

The need for batteries was mostly restricted to wall clocks, remote controls, etc. As the Indian population gets younger, and with a lot of growth in the economy, you see a proliferation of high drain devices. For example, battery operated toys. They consume huge amounts of batteries. If you open the toy from behind, you’ll have to typically put in 4 batteries. In the remote control you’ve to put in another two, sometimes three, four batteries. Some come with rechargeable batteries, others with the normal portable ones. During the Covid-19 period there was a lot of consciousness for medical devices. Each of them consumed a lot of batteries. Looking that over the next decade penetration of some of these goods will increase, there is a distinct need for stronger, superior batteries.