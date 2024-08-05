Experts expect FAME 3 scheme soon with Rs 10k-20k crore outlay

Before the Union Budget, Minister of Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy had revealed that the plans for the FAME 3 scheme were in their final stages and will be implemented. However, when asked about plans to launch FAME 3, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Srinivas Varma, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, mentioned various schemes in operation to further promote EV adoption but did not address when FAME 3 is forthcoming.