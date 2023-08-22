Explained | How India added 58K crorepati taxpayers in three years

According to income tax officers and experts, multiple reasons are behind this unusual trend: boom in stocks and startup sector, better collation of data on income and tax, solid growth in high-paying jobs, and even moonlighting are some of the factors.

In 2016-17, the number of individuals who came under the Rs 1 crore tax bracket was just 68,263.

Pandemic-induced profit?

Former CBDT chairman, R Prasad, says, "I am not surprised by this phenomenal growth. When so many companies turned highly profitable during the pandemic, their CEOs and those in senior management positions must have benefitted the most. The middle management and those at the bottom of the pyramid usually receive only routine increments."

The Income Tax Department does not reveal the break-up of taxpayers between non-salaried and salaried individuals. However, experts believe that over half of the crorepati taxpayers are likely to be salaried individuals.

“Despite the pandemic, certain sectors such as IT and ITeS, consultancy and financial services did well. Also, the startup sector, which is witnessing a funding winter now, was flush with funds. It offered high-paying jobs and ESOPs to attract talent", said, Vikas Vasal, tax partner in Grant Thornton Bharat.

Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is a benefit plan that grants the employee a chance to invest in company stocks.

“Many short-term retail investors in listed Indian securities have benefitted from the sustained increase in stock indices (during the Covid period),” says Sudhir Kapadia, a tax partner at EY India.

“The increasing scope and application of tax deduction and collection at source (TDS and TCS) on a wide variety of payments have ensured that a significant share of tax is being mopped up at the inception of a transaction, which also results in an audit trail of such transactions,” Kapadia added.

As per CBDT, total taxpayers in 2022-23 including Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), trusts, companies, and local authorities, paying taxes on income above Rs 1 crore were 269,184.