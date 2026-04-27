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Explained | India-New Zealand free trade agreement

Negotiations were first launched in 2010, stalled in 2015 after nine rounds, and were revived in March 2025.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNew ZealandTradeFTA

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