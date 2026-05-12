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Explained | India's rising gold imports behind PM Modi's appeal for austerity?

India's gold imports rose over 24 per cent to an all time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 06:38 IST
Business NewsGoldImports

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