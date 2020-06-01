Export ban on alcohol-based sanitisers 'limited'

Export ban on alcohol-based sanitisers limited to those with dispenser pumps

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 17:03 ist
Representative image/istock

The government on Monday limited its export ban on alcohol-based hand sanitisers only to those in containers with dispenser pumps.

In a notification, Directorate General of Foreign Trade said alcohol-based hand sanitisers in any other form or packaging are free for exports with immediate effect.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the government had banned exports of all types of sanitisers in March, but limited the restriction in May only to alcohol-based sanitisers.

Now, the export ban has been further relaxed, which sources said has been done to give a boost to domestic manufacturing capabilities for dispenser pumps.

Most of these pumps are imported from China as of now and efforts are underway to encourage domestic players to manufacture them locally under the government's Self Reliant India Mission.

A notification dated May 6 is amended "to the extent that only alcohol-based hand sanitisers exported in containers with the dispenser pump.....are prohibited for exports", Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DGFT
Trade
Export
Sanitiser
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 