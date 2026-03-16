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Exports dip marginally to $36.61 billion in February

The crisis that began on February 28 with military actions by the US and Israel against Iran led to disruptions in trade routes.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:59 IST
Business NewsMilitaryExportimportCommerce

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