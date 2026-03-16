<p>New Delhi: The country's merchandise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exports">exports</a> dropped marginally by 0.81 per cent to $36.61 billion in February, according to government <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/data">data</a> released on Monday.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imports">Imports</a> increased by 24.11 per cent to $63.71 billion in February this year from $51.33 billion recorded a year ago.</p>.<p>The trade deficit stood at $27.1 billion during the month under review.</p>.<p>Briefing the media on the trade data, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/commerce">Commerce</a> Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country's exports are doing well despite challenges.</p>.<p>He said that the country's exports during the April-February period of FY26 went up 1.84 per cent to $402.93 billion.</p>.Exports rise 0.61 pc to USD 36.56 bn in January.<p>However, imports also increased by 8.53 per cent to $713.53 billion during the period.</p>.<p>Agrawal said that exports in March would see a southward trend due to the logistical challenges on account of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis.</p>.<p>The crisis that began on February 28 with military actions by the US and Israel against Iran has led to widespread disruptions in trade routes, particularly in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>.</p>