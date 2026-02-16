<p>New Delhi: The country's merchandise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/export">export</a>s rose marginally by 0.61 per cent to USD 36.56 billion in January, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.</p>.<p>Imports increased by 19.2 per cent to USD 71.24 billion in January this year from USD 59.77 billion recorded a year ago.</p>.India’s gem and jewellery exports remained broadly stable: GJEPC.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trade">trade</a> deficit stood at USD 34.68 billion during the month under review. Agrawal said that the country's exports "remain northwards" both in goods and services.</p>.<p>This fiscal, exports of goods and services are likely to cross USD 860 billion, he added. During the April-January period, exports went up 2.22 per cent to USD 366.63 billion. </p>