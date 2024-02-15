Exports rise 3.1% in January despite Red Sea crisis; trade gap shrinks to 9-month low

New Delhi: India's exports rose to a three-month high of 3.12 per cent to USD 36.92 billion in January despite global uncertainties including the Red Sea crisis, while the trade deficit narrowed to a nine-month low of USD 17.49 billion, the government data released on Thursday showed.

After recording negative growth for two months in a row, imports grew by about 3 per cent to USD 54.41 billion in January.

The previous low in trade deficit -- the difference between imports and exports -- was recorded in April 2023 at USD 15.24 billion. In January 2023, it was USD 17.03 billion.