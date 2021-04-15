Exports up 60.29% in March but decline by 7.26% in FY21

Exports up 60.29% in March but decline by 7.26% in FY21

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 19:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The country's exports jumped by 60.29 per cent to $34.45 billion in March even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to $290.63 billion. Imports too grew by 53.74 per cent to $48.38 billion in March, but dipped by 18 per cent to $389.18 billion during April-March 2020-21, according to the government data released on Thursday.

Trade deficit during March 2021 widened to $13.93 billion from $9.98 billion in March 2020. The trade deficit during the full fiscal, however, narrowed to $98.56 billion as against $161.35 billion during 2019-20, the data showed. 

