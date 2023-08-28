The week ahead: Eyes on a slew of economic data, including India GDP

Last week, Nifty declined for the fifth week in a row and closed with loss of 44 points at 19,266 levels. The broader market however witnessed heightened activity with Midcap100 and Smallcap100 rallying 1.7% and 1.6%. respectively. Sectors saw mixed action with Private Banks and IT up 1-2% while Energy, PSU banks and Pharma lost 1-2%. In fact, a lot of block deals were executed last week including Coforge, Paytm, Jio Financial, Amber, Max Financial, RBL Bank, and Mannapuram Finance, among many others. This week more block deals are on offering including more from Paytm, Zomato and others which would keep the interest high in the broader market.