The week ahead: Eyes on a slew of economic data, including India GDP

This week market would react to the outcome of India’s April-June quarter GDP, expected on Thursday evening, and on PMI data a day later. Among global events, markets will be watching the Jackson Hole Symposium while awaiting the United States’ GDP data, PMI and non-farm payroll data this week. This apart, Europe GDP, CPI and PMI data would also be keenly eyed.
Domestic equities continued witnessing profit booking last week amid subdued global cues and inflationary and monsoon concerns in India. However broader market outperformed with lot of action in mid and small companies.
Last week, Nifty declined for the fifth week in a row and closed with loss of 44 points at 19,266 levels. The broader market however witnessed heightened activity with Midcap100 and Smallcap100 rallying 1.7% and 1.6%. respectively. Sectors saw mixed action with Private Banks and IT up 1-2% while Energy, PSU banks and Pharma lost 1-2%. In fact, a lot of block deals were executed last week including Coforge, Paytm, Jio Financial, Amber, Max Financial, RBL Bank, and Mannapuram Finance, among many others. This week more block deals are on offering including more from Paytm, Zomato and others which would keep the interest high in the broader market.
On the domestic side, domestic markets came under pressure after RBI meeting minutes showed concern over rising inflation and outlook over excess liquidity. Monsoon too has been a dampener with deficit reaching 7% in August so far. However, niche sectors like railway and defence stocks continued to be in momentum on account of the strong order book and rising government allocation towards railways and defence sector.
On the global front, sentiments got dampened after S&P downgraded few US banks due to major liquidity problems, while problem in China’s property market continues to mount.
Though recent economic data points have raised hopes of US Fed might take a pause going ahead, investors were cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, especially post slew of weak economic data releases during the week.
Overall, we continue to expect Nifty to be in a narrow range due to lack of positive triggers. In the meantime, niche mid and small cap sectors are likely to remain in action.
