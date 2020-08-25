Facebook plans news service launch in UK, India, Brazil

Facebook plans news service launch in UK, India, Brazil

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 25 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 21:09 ist
The social media giant's news service currently pays US publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations. Credit: Reuters Photo

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to launch its news service in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil in the coming months, after having introduced the feature in the United States last year.

The social media giant's news service currently pays US publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations.

Facebook, which has 2.7 billion monthly active users, has come under fire for its lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Following the criticism, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize "trustworthy" news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg
United States
UK
Brazil

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 