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Fact check | Tesla scraps plan to build manufacturing unit in India? Here's the truth

The EV giant’s interest in manufacturing in India is currently on hold. Tesla launched a new experience centre in Bengaluru last week and released the Model Y L in the country in April.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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