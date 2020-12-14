Making sense of ESG investing

In 2016, I was excited to put down $1,000 as a deposit for the new Tesla Model 3. It is a car that does 0-60 miles in 3.4 seconds, which is in the super-car category. Also, it has the design of a minimalist German sedan and the practicality of the Japanese car. When made me and others around me put the deposit down was not that the car was environmentally friendly, but because it was a fast car with a feel-good factor (of being a part of the sustainable revolution). There have been electric cars for many decades, but most people do not like sacrificing personally for the environment. Both have to happen together.

ESG investing to somewhat similar. Nobody wants to sacrifice returns for a better sustainable future. ESG is currently sold as products that can outperform benchmarks (Nifty/Sensex). It has attracted a lot of interest in many geographies, especially Europe, where it has exploded over the last few years.

What is ESG? ESG (which stands for Environmental, Governance, and Sustainability) as a theme stands for ethical investing and investing in companies that show high ESG ratings. These companies are looked at by index rating firms with ESG filters, and accordingly, each company is given an ESG score. This score is what determines if a company can be a part of the ESG index or not.

At the outset - this sounds like a terrific way for investors to allocate money towards ethical companies. The fact that this theme has historically outperformed traditional funds adds to the cherry on top. But how accurate or rules-based in this type of investing? Let us find out.

What can be attributed to the growth in ESG funds worldwide? It has been technology stocks. If one sees the growth in ESG in the last few years - it’s been primarily driven by the over-weight of technology stocks. Technology companies (especially software companies) have it easier to make it the ESG index because, by default, they tend to be ESG compliant. As the world’s largest companies become tech companies - ESG will stand to continue to benefit. If tech fails to deliver on high expectations - ESG will stand to lose out too.

Objective filters

Let us look at Amazon versus Walmart. Both are primarily e-commerce companies, but Amazon happens to have a higher ESG score. This is because most of Amazon’s shipments are outsourced (making it close to impossible to track carbon footprint), whereas Walmart’s is mostly in-house (which can be controlled and tracked). In reality, - the ESG scores should be reversed. Walmart can easily decide on outsourcing its supply chain (more environmentally unfriendly) and boost its ESG score.

Multiple index providers

Facebook, until recently, was ESG compliant for one index provider and non-ESG compliant for another. This makes index providers into fund managers. The problem with Facebook is fascinating. The company has had a considerable share of governance issues and scandals over the last half a decade but at the same time has created a lot of shareholder wealth. Index providers can have the luxury to boost their indexes’ returns by tweaking the methodology for Facebook or leaving it out altogether. Some have done it, and some haven’t.

Governance

Let us take the example of Tesla and Google. Both clearly ESG compliant, but one company has had a host of governance issues related to Twitter and shareholder communication. The other one has been sued by the EU and Justice department in the US for monopolistic behaviour, among other things.

Problem of size

Recently I came across a company with an extremely low ESG score but has been included in most ESG indexes in India. This is because the company in question is one of India’s largest companies and index providers have to include this company due to its size. This exposes most investors with big chunks of large ESG non-compliance companies, something not promised. One can also conclude that ESG funds tend to be index hugging with a few additions and deletions.

ESG overall is a great concept and, if implemented well, has the potential to change the corporate landscape and make the world better. However, much has to be done in this space for better transparency and accuracy of these funds and their holdings. Today, a Tesla car delivers on both performance and feel-good factor.