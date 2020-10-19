Market likely to be in consolidation mode

Indian equity market snapped its two week gains to end lower, led by weak global cues. Nifty50/Sensex both fell -1.3% each, to close at 11,762/39,983.

Metals was the only gainer, up 3%, while rest all the sectors ended in red. Media (-6.9%) was the biggest loser, followed by PSU Banks (-4.7%) and Auto (-2.5%). IT and Pharma fell -1.8%/-1.9% on account of profit booking while FMCG was down -0.8% for the week. The broader market also fell in tandem, with Nifty Midcap100/Nifty Smallcap100 down -1.8%/-0.6%. FIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,185 crore, while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5,217 crore.

Global cues were weak as lock jam continued between the Democrats and Republican over the fresh stimulus, thus fading hopes for any US fiscal stimulus announcement before the presidential election. Sentiments were also dampened as European Governments have reinstated pandemic restrictions to curb an accelerating second wave of Covid-19 infections. Concerns also arose over the development of Covid-19 vaccine after two Pharma companies halted their trials. J&J paused its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to a participant’s unexplained illness, while Lilly and Co paused the clinical trial of its Covid-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern.

On the domestic side, profit booking was seen after the sharp rally in the market in the last 10 trading sessions. Tech shares declined despite strong set of results from Tier-I IT companies, as investors booked profit after its outperformance in the recent rally. Moody’s statement that India’s second round of stimulus will provide very limited support to growth during these times dampened sentiments. Further, IMF lowered its economic growth forecast for India for the second time in nearly four months. Metals was the only leading sector as the Steel trade data released by China suggests demand remains strong.

Technically, Nifty formed a Bearish candle on weekly scale. Overall setup suggests bounce may be seen but multiple hurdle at higher zones could keep the upside restricted in the market for next few sessions.

Going ahead, market is likely to be in a consolidation mode and we expect Nifty to trade in a narrow range of 11650-11850. Investors would keep a close watch on earnings announcements, rising covid cases globally, developments around Covid vaccine and US elections. China’s GDP data and interest rate decision along with UK and US PMI data next week will also be kept on radar. Investors can use this opportunity to buy on dips in select defensive sectors like IT, Healthcare, FMCG and rural focused names. Traders are advised to keep booking profits intermittently as volatility may continue for some time.

(The writer is Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal

Financial Services Ltd.)