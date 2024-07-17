FBI helps probe six mystery deaths at luxury Bangkok hotel

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined Thai authorities in probing the mysterious deaths of six foreigners at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

FBI agents joined Thai police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok hotel because two of the six guests found dead at the hotel were US citizens, Srettha told reporters on Wednesday.

Police are trying to unravel the mystery behind the deaths, less than 24 hours after a hotel maid found the six Vietnamese people lying dead in their room. There was no signs of any struggle and no significant bruises or wounds on the dead bodies. Room service food had been left untouched, though there were six tea cups containing “residues” at the bottom.

“We are still waiting for forensic evidence and the initial hypothesis suggests this is a personal case,” Srettha said. “This isn’t related to robbery or internal security.”