FCI sells 4.29 lakh MT of wheat, 14,760 MT of rice in Bengal through e-auction

In a bid to stabilise the prices of the cereals and also to increase affordability for the general public, the FCI has sold 4.29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 14,760 metric tonnes of non-fortified rice in West Bengal through 25 open-market e-auctions from June to December this year.