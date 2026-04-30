<p>New Delhi: The decision to ease <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/foreign-direct-investment">foreign direct investment</a> norms for overseas companies with up to 10 per cent stake owned by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinese">Chinese</a> entities will be notified soon under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fema">FEMA</a> law, a senior government official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>After that, the changes will come into effect.</p>.<p>In March, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-cabinet">Union Cabinet</a> approved amendments in the press note (PN) 3 of 2020 under which foreign companies having a Chinese shareholding of up to 10 per cent will be eligible to invest in India under the automatic route across sectors.</p>.<p>However, the relaxed FDI rules will not apply to entities registered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>/<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hong-kong">Hong Kong</a> or other countries sharing land borders with India.</p>.<p>The government has also decided that FDI proposals in specified sectors/activities of manufacturing in capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components, polysilicon and ingot-wafer or any other sector/activity added by the committee of secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary will be processed within 60 days.</p>.<p>Though the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified these changes, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has not yet notified them.</p>.<p>"The DEA will have to issue the notification under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). It will be notified very soon. It requires a lot of fine-tuning," DPIIT Joint Secretary Jai Prakash Shivahare told reporters here.</p>.<p>He added that the department is working to identify sub-sectors whose applications will be processed within 60 days.</p>.<p>Shivahare also informed that total FDI, which includes reinvested earnings, has touched USD 88.29 billion during April-February 2025-26. It was USD 80.61 billion in 2024-25.</p>.<p>The net FDI into the country has increased to USD 6.26 billion during April-February 2025-26 against USD 959 million in the full fiscal year of 2024-25.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, addressing the media, DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said the total foreign direct investment (FDI) is likely to reach USD 90 billion in the full 2025-26 fiscal.</p>.<p>He said that reform measures, free trade agreements and fast-growing economic growth are helping the country to attract healthy investments.</p>.<p>The department also informed that Invest India, the national investment Promotion and facilitation agency, has facilitated the grounding of 60 projects worth over USD 6.1 billion during 2025–26.</p>.Economic Survey 2025-26 calls for multi-pronged strategy to sustain FDI amid global volatility.<p>These investments span 14 states and are estimated to generate more than 31,000 potential jobs.</p>.<p>About 42 per cent of the total grounded investment value originates from European nations.</p>.<p>Continued participation from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a>, and other key source markets affirms broad-based international confidence in India's regulatory environment and manufacturing capabilities.</p>.<p>Emerging source nations such as Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada indicate diversification in the country's investment base.</p>.<p>"India's investment momentum is a direct outcome of policy clarity, institutional commitment, and the trust global investors place in our systems," Bhatia said.</p>.<p>Invest India MD and CEO Nivruti Rai said chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food processing sectors account for about 65 per cent of grounded investments, driven by high-value projects.</p>.<p>The agency, she said, key emerging sectors such as electronics system design and manufacturing, aerospace and defence, and auto/EV have recorded significant activity.</p>.<p>She added that the agency is focusing on 11 countries for attracting greater inflows.</p>