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FDI easing for foreign cos with up to 10% Chinese stake to be notified soon under FEMA

The net FDI into the country has increased to $6.26 billion during April-February 2025-26 against $959 million in the full fiscal year of 2024-25.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:56 IST
Business NewsFEMAFDIbusinessforeign direct investmentChinese

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