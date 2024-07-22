FDI from China may benefit India in short-term but not in long run: Global Trade Research Initiative

New Delhi: Increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from China in the domestic market may benefit in the short-term but it risks undermining India's long-term economic security and strategic autonomy.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that dependence on Chinese firms for key manufacturing capabilities could also expose India to supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks.

Chinese firms investing in India may prioritise their own supply chain efficiencies, potentially sidelining local industries and reducing opportunities for home-grown companies to thrive, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava.