<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/foreign-direct-investment">Foreign direct investments</a> (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 47.87 billion during April-December 2025-26, according to government data.</p>.Strong domestic private sector investment key to attract net FDI inflows to India: Raghuram Rajan.<p>Investments from overseas during the nine-month period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 40.67 billion.</p>.<p>Total FDI inflows, which includes reinvested earnings, stood at USD 73.31 billion during April-December 2025-26.</p>