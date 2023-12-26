Fedders Electric case: Sebi restricts 5 persons from securities market; imposes over Rs 4 cr fine

Individually, the six individuals penalised by Sebi are — Akhter Aziz Siddiqi, who was CFO-cum-whole time director, member of the audit committee (AC) and in-charge of finance and accounts at FEEL; Sham Sunder Dhawan, who was whole time director and signed financials of FEEL for FY 2007-08 to FY 2016-17, Bindu Dogra and Ritushri Sharma — who were independent directors of FEEL and were part of the AC for FY 2013-14 to FY 2017-18 — and Bharat Raj Punj, who was part of promoters of company.