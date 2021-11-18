Feels like carrying hopes of young India to market: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma ahead of Paytm debut

Hours before the stock market debut of Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that it "feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market".

"Man, I can feel for our cricket team! So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. From coal to a fintech, in 11 years — India has transformed. To every Paytmer, you've changed India for good," Sharma tweeted.

Paytm is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, after its $2.5 billion (around Rs 18,600 crore) initial public offering (IPO), India's largest, was oversubscribed last week.

Paytm, which counts China's Ant Group and SoftBank among its backers, raised $1.1 billion (over Rs 8,00 crore) from institutional investors and last week received $2.64 billion (over Rs 19,000 core) worth of bids for the remaining shares on offer, or 1.89 times.

The company, headquartered on the outskirts of New Delhi, has priced its 85.1 million-share issue at the top of the range at Rs 2,150 ($28.92) each. It had flagged a price range of Rs 2,080-Rs 2,150 per share for the deal.