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Fertilisers, crude oil, coal, electricity production dip in March amid West Asia crisis

Disruption in gas supply due to the West Asia conflict has badly hit fertiliser production in March.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:34 IST
ElectricityCrude OilCoalfertilisersWest AsiaBusines news

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