<p>Automation technology company Festo on Wednesday inaugurated its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>and marked 40 years in India. </p><p>The new facility makes advances in Industry 4.0, automation, and smart manufacturing, while creating capacity for 600 people and driving strategic investment in the region.</p><p>The newly inaugurated 71,000 square feet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GCC">GCC </a>is located near Electronics City. The capacity will be home to highly skilled professionals and serve as a strategic hub for advanced engineering, digital solutions, software development, data analytics, and process excellence, supporting Festo's operations worldwide.</p><p>Further, GCC will build on the skills of existing employees supporting global process optimization and innovation.</p><p>Ravi Sastry, Managing Director said, "Our GCC in Bengaluru is aligned with Festo's vision of automation for a sustainable future, the centre will play a significant role to drive global R&D initiatives while fostering collaboration with India's rich technology and engineering talent pool."</p><p>Festo entered India in 1963 and established its incorporated presence in 1986. The company hires over 1,000 employees and plays a key role in advancing industrial automation, technical education, and Industry 4.0 readiness, working closely with 25,000 customers, institutions, and industry partners to deliver innovative automation solutions and develop future-ready talent.</p><p>Talking about the four decades in the country, <em><strong> </strong></em>Alok Maheshwari, Head of GCC, Festo India, said, "India has been a key growth market for Festo for four decades. The company remains focused on empowering industries, enabling skills for tomorrow through technical education and shaping the future of automation through innovation, partnership, and long-term impact. Following this milestone, our team in India will grow in 2X."</p><p>Sebastian Beck, Member of Management Board HR & Finance, Festo, celebrated the launch of Festo GCC. </p><p>"Forty years of Festo in India is a powerful reflection of our long-term vision and belief in the country's industrial and technological potential. What began as a market presence has evolved into a strong partnership built on trust, engineering excellence, and shared values. As we look ahead, India will continue to play a strategic role in shaping Festo's global innovation, digital capabilities, and sustainable growth."</p>