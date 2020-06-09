FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels, restaurants to prevent COVID-19 spread

Apex industry body FHRAI on Tuesday said it has issued a guidebook listing all measures to be taken by hotels and restaurants to ensure prevention of COVID-19.

The comprehensive guidebook covers all functions of hotels and restaurants that are essential to everyday operations. From guest rooms and room service to housekeeping to laundry care, the manual provides step-by-step instructions on best practices, FHRAI said in a statement.

The 44-page manual has detailed instructions on training of staff on food handling, deliveries & takeaways, food transportation and distribution, it added.

"The manual is an exclusive guidebook for the hotel and restaurant industry and has been designed in association with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Everyday activities will be required to be put under a microscope since safety of guests is paramount, he added.

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has been holding food safety and training certification (FoSTaC) training programmes designed by the FSSAI and has trained more than 2,000 people under it, the industry body said.