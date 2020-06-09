FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels to prevent COVID-19

FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels, restaurants to prevent COVID-19 spread

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 17:58 ist
Customers order food at a restaurant, after authorities permitted opening of eateries in the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Apex industry body FHRAI on Tuesday said it has issued a guidebook listing all measures to be taken by hotels and restaurants to ensure prevention of COVID-19.

The comprehensive guidebook covers all functions of hotels and restaurants that are essential to everyday operations. From guest rooms and room service to housekeeping to laundry care, the manual provides step-by-step instructions on best practices, FHRAI said in a statement.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 8

The 44-page manual has detailed instructions on training of staff on food handling, deliveries & takeaways, food transportation and distribution, it added.

"The manual is an exclusive guidebook for the hotel and restaurant industry and has been designed in association with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Everyday activities will be required to be put under a microscope since safety of guests is paramount, he added.

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has been holding food safety and training certification (FoSTaC) training programmes designed by the FSSAI and has trained more than 2,000 people under it, the industry body said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
restaurants
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 