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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urges bankers to brace for AI threats amid Anthropic concerns

Banks were further advised to immediately report any suspicious activity or cyber incident to the relevant authorities
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:27 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanArtificial IntelligencebanksAnthropic

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