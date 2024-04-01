Financial planning for GenZ, away from finfluencers

To be fair, even the previous generational cohorts before Gen-Z (millennials, Gen X or baby boomers) were not “serious” investors when they were at the age that Gen Z is today. Most Gen Z investors are still in the early stages of their careers and are finding their feet, so it could be said that they are less interested in investing with purpose and more interested in speculative investing that has the potential to deliver supernormal returns in a short span of time, even at the cost of losing their money. There is really no harm in that, because there is a time and place for everything. There is a right age to spend money and take speculative risks, and then there is an age when it’s time to hunker down and start putting that nest-egg together. However, the next generation needs to be especially cognisant on when this “switch” should be done, because of the information overload that is prevalent today.