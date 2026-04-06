<p>2026 has not started well. First came the AI driven layoffs. The technology sector alone reported 40,000-60,000 layoffs, with projections suggesting this could rise up to ninefold by year-end. If the AI driven layoffs were not enough, the geopolitical tensions have led to pretty much all asset classes crashing. All in all, it is a time of uncertainty on all fronts.</p>.<p>While markets will eventually recover, the wave of layoffs signal of a deeper structural shift in the nature of income security. Traditionally, individuals relied heavily on stable monthly income as the foundation for their financial lives. However, in a world where even high-skilled roles are vulnerable, this approach is increasingly fragile. Thus, the need to move from income dependency to financial resilience.</p>.<p>Financial planning must now focus on building bigger buffers that can sustain periods of uncertainty. While earlier advice suggested maintaining six to nine months of expenses, having nine to twelve months of expenses set aside can provide the cushion needed to navigate job transitions or unexpected disruptions without financial stress.</p>.<p>The start of the financial year is a good time to review the investment portfolio. Given that most investments are chosen based on their recent performance, it is important to now focus on one’s financial goals and attach existing investments to these goals. So if silver ETF was invested into last year, one needs to assess how long they can hold this investment and accordingly tag it to the relevant goal.</p>.<p>It is paramount to stay invested as per goals, even if investments are giving negative returns. Investment performance needs to be evaluated on a relative basis and on standalone basis. Impulsive exit decisions in investments during geopolitical tensions may feel like a safe move, but often lead to locking in losses and missing eventual recoveries. This is because many of the best days in the markets happen after the worst days. Also, a 10-20% fall intra year fall in Sensex, is normal, but 75% of the time markets have ended positive.</p>.<p>One must separate short-term concerns from long-term goals. A well-defined liquidity strategy like allocating to relatively stable instruments such as debt funds to cover expenses for the next three to five years, can help shield the portfolio from geopolitical and market volatility while supporting ongoing lifestyle needs. </p>.Managing money right is as important as earning it.<p>This buffer also helps reframe market fluctuations. When individuals know they have sufficient reserves to ride out downturns without being forced to sell during a potential bear phase, they are more likely to stay invested and maintain an appropriate allocation to growth-oriented assets, enabling them to benefit during subsequent market recoveries.</p>.<p>Reducing dependency on a single income has become necessary for financial resilience. Single income earners face a disproportionate financial and emotional burden, as the entire household depends on one source of income. The fear of income loss often leads to conservative decision-making or reluctance to take calculated risks. Over time, this will impact one’s financial progress.</p>.<p>The importance of mindful spending has become even more important now. Periods of high income should typically translate into higher expenses. Reviewing household expenses through a conscious evaluation of spending habits, separating necessities from non-essential outflows and making thoughtful adjustments where possible, can significantly enhance one’s ability to navigate income uncertainties with confidence.</p>.<p>Together, these elements build financial agility, allowing one to adapt confidently to change rather than react under pressure. The layoffs of 2026 are a reminder that financial stability is not about how much one earns, but how well one prepares. The time to act is now.</p>