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Financial preparedness is no longer optional, it is essential

The layoffs of 2026 are a reminder that financial stability is not about how much one earns, but how well one prepares. The time to act is now.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 23:26 IST
Business NewsmarketbusinessHigh Volatility

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