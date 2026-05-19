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Fintech firms held to account as investor FD funds stay blocked  

In Bengaluru, at least six investors from Hebbal, JP Nagar and Varthur have approached police with complaints.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 22:09 IST
India NewsHebbalbusinessFinTechVarthurMobiKwik

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