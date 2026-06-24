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Fire at Delhi's Tata-owned data centre costs 20 years worth of data, disrupts Google Cloud services

One client, Matrix Cellular, an Indian company that sells international SIM cards, told Reuters it was struggling to recover more than two decades of data lost in the incident.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsDelhiGoogleGoogle CloudTataData centre

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