First Solar’s new plant bets big on the potential of the Indian market

We always look at the end market and the sustainability of the demand. Clearly, there is a focus around renewable energy in India to help achieve its climate change objectives. India is an attractive market and we began thinking on how best to support or enable that market since we follow a different approach in terms of our manufacturing process. Our semiconductor is a different connector than our primary competition and we have a vertically integrated business. We prefer to be close to the end market and moreover, our technology performs very well in hot, humid climates. We are primarily focused on utility scale than residential and when we assessed it from those dimensions, it was very clear that India will be an attractive market for us.