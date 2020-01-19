First Whatsapp down of the year: Users complain on Twitter

  Jan 19 2020, 18:50pm ist
  updated: Jan 19 2020, 19:00pm ist
Online messaging app Whatsapp was down on Sunday in several regions across the world. The users started complaining of an outage around 4:15 pm today, according to a tracking website Downdetector. Whatsapp users complained of being unable to send media files, photos, videos, Gifs on the messaging app. 

The tracking website shows that apart from India, Europe, Middle-East and Brazil are also facing severe outage. 

Whatsapp users started complaining on Twitter soon after they faced an outage. 

 

 

More to follow

