Fitbit recalls smartwatches owing to burn hazard

Reuters
  • Mar 02 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 19:18 ist
Credit: Fitbit

Google-owned fitness tracker maker Fitbit has recalled its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, one million of which were sold in the Unites States, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

Fitbit
Business News
United States

