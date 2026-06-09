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Fitch cuts FY27 growth projection to 6.4%; US-Iran war to slow down economy

Fitch said it expects a slowdown in economic growth in FY27 from the 7.4 per cent clocked in FY26
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyGDP

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